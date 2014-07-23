Matt Johnson-led Bowling Green is media pick to win MAC

Bowling Green and Toledo were selected to win their respective MAC divisions and BG was picked to again win the overall league title in voting done by the league's media and released Wednesday.
Bowling Green is a prohibitive favorite to win the East Division, while Toledo edged out defending division champ Northern Illinois as the pick to win the West.
The league has had a top-five pick in each of the past two NFL drafts, with Central Michigan offensive tackle Eric Fisher going No. 1 overall in 2013 and Buffalo linebacker Khalil Mack fifth in 2014. There doesn't appear to be an elite talent like that in the league this season, though.
Bowling Green will be led by new coach Dino Babers; he was hired away from FCS member Eastern Illinois, where he coached New England Patriots rookie quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Babers replaces Dave Clawson, who left for Wake Forest.
The Falcons are expected to have the best offense in the league and one of the best in the nation, thanks to the presence of quarterback Matt Johnson and running back Travis Greene. Johnson threw for 3,467 yards and 25 TDs last season, his first as the starter. Bowling Green has non-conference games against Indiana and Wisconsin, but still looks like a potential 10-win team.
Akron was picked to finish second in the East, followed by Ohio, Buffalo, Kent State, Miami and Massachusetts. After Toledo and NIU in the West came Ball State, Central Michigan, Western Michigan and Eastern Michigan.
BG had 11 votes to win the overall MAC title, followed by Toledo with six, Central Michigan with two and Akron and NIU with one each.
