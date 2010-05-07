Mathews moves into the second round of our latest mock draft

With the majority of free-agent movement and the NFL Draft in the books, we have a clearer picture of player values for 2010. That means it's the perfect time for our one-man, three-round mock draft. Each numbered position represents an individual team, so no more than one quarterback, two running backs or two wide receivers will be selected for each roster. The draft is based on rewarding one point for 25 passing yards, 10 rushing and receiving yards, four points for passing touchdowns and six points for rushing and receiving scores.
Round 1
1. Chris Johnson, RB, Titans
Talk about the ultimate no brainer. Johnson is coming off a season where he led the league in fantasy points, broke the NFL record for scrimmage yards and found the end zone 16 times. Can he do it again in 2010? Time will tell, but his talent and immense statistical potential will be almost impossible to pass on with the top pick.
2. Adrian Peterson, RB, Vikings
Peterson is coming off his best fantasy season, posting better than 1,800 scrimmage yards and a solid 18 rushing touchdowns. He also had a career-best 43 receptions, and the absence of Chester Taylor (Bears) means even more work in the passing game in 2010. Peterson will be either the first or second overall pick in most fantasy drafts.
3. Maurice Jones-Drew, RB, Jaguars
Jones-Drew's days of being underrated are over. He had his best fantasy season in 2009, posting close to 1,400 yards on the ground and 16 total touchdowns. The little man nicknamed "Pocket Hercules" also put up 53 receptions for 374 yards as the true focal point of the Jaguars' offensive attack. He's a surefire top-five selection.
4. Ray Rice, RB, Ravens
A 2009 preseason sleeper pick on NFL.com, Rice exceeded even our expectations with 78 reception, 2,000-plus scrimmage yards and eight total touchdowns. He will lose goalline work to Willis McGahee, but Rice is so versatile that he'll continue to put up big numbers for his fantasy owners. He has added value in PPR leagues as well.
5. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers
The NFL has become a passing league, and Rodgers has been at the forefront of this evolution. He put up his second consecutive monster season in 2009, and has established himself as the top fantasy option at his position. Rodgers, who had 35 total scores last season, is well worth a high first-round draft selection on draft day.
6. Drew Brees, QB, Saints
Brees is coming off another monster season for fantasy owners, throwing for an impressive 4,388 yards and 34 touchdowns. He was third in fantasy points (280) overall and has scored a combined 643 points since 2008. Brees is consistent, reliable and will remain one of the most coveted signal-callers in all fantasy football drafts.
7. Michael Turner, RB, Falcons
The "Curse of 370" struck once again, as Turner missed five games in 2009 due to an injured ankle and saw his numbers fall across the board. That might be a good thing for 2010, though, as Turner rushed the football a mere 178 times and will be 100 percent and well rested. He's a No. 1 fantasy runner with major touchdown potential.
8. Frank Gore, RB, 49ers
Gore showed flashes of his impressive 2006 form last season, but injuries limited him to 14 games. Overall, he still finished in the top 10 in fantasy points among running backs and rushed for a career-best 10 touchdowns (13 total). With a very favorable schedule and an improved line in front of him, Gore is a solid first-round pick.
9. Rashard Mendenhall, RB, Steelers
Mendenhall was one of last season's best draft values, emerging past Willie Parker and finishing with career bests across the board. Now cemented into the top spot on the depth chart in a Steelers offense that will run more without Ben Roethlisberger, Mendenhall is well worth a first-round pick as a mid-level No. 1 fantasy runner.
10. Peyton Manning, QB, Colts
Manning is coming off another solid season, throwing for 4,500 yards with 33 touchdown passes. He once again started all 16 games, though he was limited in the final two weeks with the Colts locked into the top AFC postseason spot. Manning is a virtual guarantee for great numbers and is well worth a late first-round pick in drafts.
11. Steven Jackson, RB, Rams
Despite having no other legitimate offensive complements, Jackson still rushed for 1,424 yards last season. His touchdown total (4) left much to be desired, however, and the fact that he had offseason back surgery is cause for concern. While he is a rare featured back with a favorable schedule in 2010, Jackson is a risk-reward pick.
12. Andre Johnson, WR, Texans
Johnson, who should now be selected ahead of Larry Fitzgerald in most fantasy football drafts, is coming off another huge season with 101 receptions, 1,569 yards and nine touchdowns. He's a younger version of Terrell Owens and an absolute nightmare for opposing defensive backs, and has emerged into fantasy's clear-cut top wide receiver.
Round 2
13. Cedric Benson, RB, Bengals
It took five NFL seasons, but Benson finally recorded the numbers everyone expected from him coming out of Texas. In what developed into a run-based Bengals offense, Benson rushed for 1,251 yards and six touchdowns despite missing three games due to injury. The veteran could push for the rushing title this season and is worth a second-round pick.
14. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Cardinals
One of the top wide receivers in fantasy football, Fitzgerald is almost certain to come off the board in the second round on draft day. He's been ultra-consistent, productive and even avoided the dreaded Madden curse in 2009. Fitzgerald will lose a bit of his luster with Matt Leinart under center, but he's still hard to pass up.
15. Shonne Greene, RB, Jets
The new No. 1 running back for coach Rex Ryan, Greene has a chance to be next season's top breakout player. A physical, explosive runner, he'll see more than his share of carries in a run-based offense that fields one of the league's best offensive lines. Even with LaDainian Tomlinson in the mix, Greene still has major fantasy potential.
16. Jamaal Charles, RB, Chiefs
Charles was one of the best runners in fantasy football down the stretch last season, finishing 12th in points at his position despite starting just 10 games. He'll benefit from the presence of new coordinator Charlie Weis, and should post strong numbers even with Thomas Jones in the backfield mix. Consider him a very solid No. 2 back.
17. DeAngelo Williams, RB, Panthers
Williams was on pace to finish the 2009 campaign with close to 1,750 scrimmage yards and nine total touchdowns, but an injured ankle ended his season after 13 games. The late-season emergence of backfield mate Jonathan Stewart is cause for some concern, but there should be enough carries for both backs to put up attractive fantasy totals.
18. Tom Brady, QB, Patriots
Brady failed to re-capture his 2007 form, but he still threw for close to 4,400 yards and recorded 28 touchdown passes in 2009. With a full season under his belt since reconstructive knee surgery, Brady is a virtual lock to find statistical success in the quarterback-friendly NFL. He's well worth a second-round pick across the board in drafts.
19. Ryan Grant, RB, Packers
Grant is coming off his best fantasy season at the NFL level, rushing for career bests in yards and touchdowns in the Packers' explosive offense. While this team will remain a pass-laden one with Rodgers under center, Grant still sees more than enough opportunities to score points for fantasy owners. He's a borderline No. 1 or 2 back.
20. Ryan Mathews, RB, Chargers
The unquestioned top rookie in fantasy football, Mathews is in position to find immediate statistical success. Not only will he start right out of the gate, but Mathews is a virtual lock to see 280-300 touches under coach Norv Turner. He's well worth a second-round pick in drafts and will be the top choice in dynasty formats.
21. Randy Moss, WR, Patriots
Moss certainly wasn't as consistent as fantasy owners would have liked in 2009, but he still finished with the second-most points at his position on NFL.com. A touchdown machine, Moss should still have one more good fantasy campaign in the tank even as he closes in on his 13th NFL season. He remains a solid No. 1 fantasy wide receiver.
22. Philip Rivers, QB, Chargers
Mathews will see his share of carries, but the Chargers will continue to evolve into a pass-laden football team in 2010. The leader of the offense is Rivers, who has done his best Dan Fouts impersonation with 4,000-plus passing yards in consecutive seasons. He'll be a true fantasy asset for years to come and is a solid second-round pick.
23. Reggie Wayne, WR, Colts
Wayne finished sixth in fantasy points among wide receivers on NFL.com last season, continuing his run of elite production. While he did have his share of down weeks, the veteran still posted 1,264 yards and 10 touchdowns. The Colts will have a glut of wide receivers in their pass attack in 2010, but Wayne will remain Manning's first choice.
24. DeSean Jackson, WR, Eagles
In just his second season, Jackson has already become one of the elite playmakers in the NFL. While he loses some luster in PPR leagues, Jackson is the top threat in the Eagles' prolific pass attack and has added value in leagues that reward players for return yards and touchdowns. He's quickly moved up to elite fantasy status.
Round 3
25. Miles Austin, WR, Cowboys
If I had told you that Austin would put up more fantasy points than Fitzgerald and Calvin Johnson back in the preseason, well, I would have been looked at like a madman. But it did happen, and Austin has now become a very valuable asset in fantasy land. With a very favorable schedule ahead, look for his success to continue in 2010.
26. Calvin Johnson, WR, Lions
There wasn't a bigger disappointment at wide receiver than Johnson, who cost fantasy owners an early-round pick but finished out of the top 20 in points at his position. Still, "Megatron" is too talented not to rebound and have a big season. Look for his rapport with Matt Stafford -- and his level of fantasy production -- to increase.
27. Roddy White, WR, Falcons
While he did have his share of down weeks from a statistical perspective, White still finished the 2009 season with 85 receptions, 1,153 yards and a career-best 11 touchdown catches. He'll remain the top option in the pass attack for emerging quarterback Matt Ryan and is an attractive No. 1 fantasy receiver in all scoring formats.
28. Knowshon Moreno, RB, Broncos
Moreno showed flashes of brilliance in his rookie season, finishing 53 rushing yards shy of the 1,000-yard mark. Despite the fact that he'll lose carries to veteran Correll Buckhalter in the backfield, Moreno should still produce improved numbers. He also has a very favorable schedule next season, not to mention a pile of upside.
29. Vincent Jackson, WR, Chargers
Jackson wasn't the most consistent wide receiver in fantasy football last season, but he still produced career bests in most categories and is a major option in the pass attack for Rivers. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound veteran should continue to develop into one of the league's best wideouts and is worth a third-round pick in fantasy leagues.
30. Brandon Marshall, WR, Dolphins
Despite the fact that he started just 13 games, Marshall still put up his third consecutive season with 100-plus receptions and 1,100-plus yards in 2009. He also scored a career-best 10 touchdowns. Barring a setback from hip surgery, Marshall should continue to see a ton of targets in an offense that will throw the ball more than in recent seasons.
31. Sidney Rice, WR, Vikings
Like so many wideouts before him, Rice broke out in his third NFL season with career bests in receptions, yards and touchdowns. He thrived with veteran gunslinger Brett Favre under center, becoming a stable fantasy starter in all formats. If Favre decides to retire rather than return, though, Rice's stock will fall across the board.
32. Matt Schaub, QB, Texans
Schaub, a 2009 preseason breakout candidate on NFL.com, finally reached his statistical potential with an amazing 4,770 passing yards and 29 touchdowns. While his previous proneness to injuries will still be in the backs of the minds of owners, Schaub has become a viable early-round selection and a high-tier fantasy starter.
33. Tony Romo, QB, Cowboys
The NFL has become a passing league, so it's no shock that Romo is the seventh quarterback taken in this three-round mock draft. Not only does he have a favorable schedule, but Romo also has a serious arsenal of weapons that includes Austin, Jason Witten and rookie wideout Dez Bryant. Look for the Cowboys quarterback to shine in 2010.
34. Marques Colston, WR, Saints
Colston, the ultimate fantasy sleeper in his rookie season, put up very good numbers across the board in 2009. If it weren't for the improving cast of offensive weapons around him, not to mention Brees' tendency to spread the ball around, Colston would be listed even higher in this mock draft. He's a low-end No. 1 fantasy wideout.
35. LeSean McCoy, RB, Eagles
The release of Brian Westbrook opens the door for McCoy to take over the top spot on the Eagles depth chart. He still needs to work on his pass protection and won't be a true featured back in 2010, but McCoy's versatile skill set and upside make him worth a late third-round pick for fantasy leaguers. He'll have added value in PPR formats.
36. Joseph Addai, RB, Colts
Addai didn't rush for 1,000 yards and failed to average four yards per carry last season, but he still finished in the top 10 in fantasy points among running backs on the strength of his 13 total touchdowns. Donald Brown is still in the mix, but Addai will remain atop the Colts depth chart and is an attractive No. 2 fantasy runner.
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com. Have a burning question for Michael on anything fantasy football related? Leave it in our comments section or send it to **AskFabiano@nfl.com**!