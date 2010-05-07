Mathews moves into the second round of our latest mock draft

With the majority of free-agent movement and the NFL Draft in the books, we have a clearer picture of player values for 2010. That means it's the perfect time for our one-man, three-round mock draft. Each numbered position represents an individual team, so no more than one quarterback, two running backs or two wide receivers will be selected for each roster. The draft is based on rewarding one point for 25 passing yards, 10 rushing and receiving yards, four points for passing touchdowns and six points for rushing and receiving scores.