Matchup analysis: RB T.J. Yeldon vs. LB Denzel Nkemdiche

Published: Sep 28, 2013 at 12:12 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

TUSCALOOSA -- They are only sophomores that aren't likely to be drafted until 2015 or 2016, but Alabama running back T.J. Yeldon and Ole Miss linebacker Denzel Nkemdiche were two of the most prolific talents on the field Saturday in Alabama's home game against the Rebels. Nkemdiche, coming off a knee injury and a three-week layoff, had his hands full with the Crimson Tide's top rusher. Who won the battle? Here is a close look at their matchup:

First Quarter

Nkemdiche, due to his knee injury, did not get the start for the Rebels and did not take the field for Ole Miss on Alabama's opening series until the Crimson Tide had reached the Ole Miss 17-yard line. On his first two plays, Nkemdiche dropped into coverage as UA completed two short passes, one to Yeldon, which helped set up a 28-yard field goal. ... On Alabama's second series, Nkemdiche made a good read on a running play to Yeldon and assisted on a tackle, resulting in loss of 2 yards. On the next play, Nkemdiche made another nice play on Yeldon for no gain ... Nkemdiche sat out the first part of Alabama's third series as the first-quarter clock expired.

Second Quarter

Nkemdiche was back in the lineup to open the Rebels' first defensive series of the second quarter. Nkemdiche forced a fumble by tight end Brian Vogler, but the ball was recovered by offensive tackle Cyrus Kouandjio. He was in on the next play with an assist on a 1-yard carry by Kenyan Drake. ... At the start of Alabama's next offensive series, Nkemdiche again was on the sideline.

Third Quarter

Nkemdiche started the second half for the Rebels, and got burned by Yeldon on the second play from scrimmage. Yeldon went 68 yards on a handoff up the middle for a touchdown as Nkemdiche, playing on the strong side of the formation, shot the wrong gap and left a wide open field for Yeldon once he broke through the line of scrimmage. The play opened a 16-0 lead for Alabama. ... Nkemdiche was off the field again for Alabama's next offensive series. ...Yeldon picked up a first down on two runs to Nkemdiche's side near the end of the third quarter, with Alabama guard Arie Kouandjio blowing Nkemdiche off the play for a gain of four. Nkemdiche stopped Yeldon for a gain of six on the next play, but not before Yeldon turned the corner for a first down. Yeldon juked Nkemdiche for a missed tackle on the next play on a gain of 10 as Alabama's running back began taking control. Two plays later, Nkemdiche was off the field again.

Fourth Quarter

Nkemdiche made a nice shoestring tackle on a gain of 5 yards by Kenyan Drake, who relieved Yeldon whenever a rest was needed. Drake ran for 16 on the next play as Nkemdiche was caught inside when Drake cut back. Nkemdiche made a couple of stops after that, but tended to play more on his heels. Yeldon did not play in the fourth quarter.

Recap

Overall, it was a long day for Nkemdiche, but given the fact that he was coming off a knee injury, that's not particularly surprising. He showed a bit of rust in his first action since Aug. 31, and the Ole Miss coaching staff clearly recognized that in limiting his snaps. He was credited with four tackles (2 solo, 2 assists) and a forced fumble. It was the third fumble he's forced in two career games against the Crimson Tide. ... It was a quiet first half for Yeldon, but with the long touchdown run in the third quarter and a couple of solid runs to wear down a tiring Ole Miss defense, he finished with 17 carries for 121 yards and a score, plus three catches for another 16 yards.* *

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter @ChaseGoodbread.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
news

Alabama RB Najee Harris to participate in position drills, run routes at pro day

Alabama RB Najee Harris will work out for scouts at the university's second pro day on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the plan.
news

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley will miss pro day due to back procedure

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley will have a microdiscectomy on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Farley's agent Drew Rosenhaus. Noted back specialist Robert Watkins will perform the procedure, and Farley will not participate in his pro day on Friday, per Rapoport.
news

Heisman winner DeVonta Smith reveals he weighs 170 pounds, won't participate in Alabama pro day

Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith answered one of the biggest scouting questions surrounding Alabama's pro day, scheduled for Tuesday, without even stepping on the field.
news

Les Miles out as Kansas head coach following sexual misconduct allegations 

Les Miles is out as Kansas' head coach just days after he was placed on administrative leave amid sexual misconduct allegations from his tenure at LSU.
news

Former Jaguars HC Doug Marrone joining Alabama staff as OL coach

Less than a month after Doug Marrone's tenure in Jacksonville ended with the conclusion of another disheartening season, the coach has found a new job. Marrone is joining the Alabama football staff as its offensive line coach, the school announced Monday. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW