Matchup analysis: RB T.J. Yeldon vs. LB Denzel Nkemdiche

TUSCALOOSA -- They are only sophomores that aren't likely to be drafted until 2015 or 2016, but Alabama running back T.J. Yeldon and Ole Miss linebacker Denzel Nkemdiche were two of the most prolific talents on the field Saturday in Alabama's home game against the Rebels. Nkemdiche, coming off a knee injury and a three-week layoff, had his hands full with the Crimson Tide's top rusher. Who won the battle? Here is a close look at their matchup:
First Quarter
Nkemdiche, due to his knee injury, did not get the start for the Rebels and did not take the field for Ole Miss on Alabama's opening series until the Crimson Tide had reached the Ole Miss 17-yard line. On his first two plays, Nkemdiche dropped into coverage as UA completed two short passes, one to Yeldon, which helped set up a 28-yard field goal. ... On Alabama's second series, Nkemdiche made a good read on a running play to Yeldon and assisted on a tackle, resulting in loss of 2 yards. On the next play, Nkemdiche made another nice play on Yeldon for no gain ... Nkemdiche sat out the first part of Alabama's third series as the first-quarter clock expired.
Second Quarter
Nkemdiche was back in the lineup to open the Rebels' first defensive series of the second quarter. Nkemdiche forced a fumble by tight end Brian Vogler, but the ball was recovered by offensive tackle Cyrus Kouandjio. He was in on the next play with an assist on a 1-yard carry by Kenyan Drake. ... At the start of Alabama's next offensive series, Nkemdiche again was on the sideline.
Third Quarter
Nkemdiche started the second half for the Rebels, and got burned by Yeldon on the second play from scrimmage. Yeldon went 68 yards on a handoff up the middle for a touchdown as Nkemdiche, playing on the strong side of the formation, shot the wrong gap and left a wide open field for Yeldon once he broke through the line of scrimmage. The play opened a 16-0 lead for Alabama. ... Nkemdiche was off the field again for Alabama's next offensive series. ...Yeldon picked up a first down on two runs to Nkemdiche's side near the end of the third quarter, with Alabama guard Arie Kouandjio blowing Nkemdiche off the play for a gain of four. Nkemdiche stopped Yeldon for a gain of six on the next play, but not before Yeldon turned the corner for a first down. Yeldon juked Nkemdiche for a missed tackle on the next play on a gain of 10 as Alabama's running back began taking control. Two plays later, Nkemdiche was off the field again.
Fourth Quarter
Nkemdiche made a nice shoestring tackle on a gain of 5 yards by Kenyan Drake, who relieved Yeldon whenever a rest was needed. Drake ran for 16 on the next play as Nkemdiche was caught inside when Drake cut back. Nkemdiche made a couple of stops after that, but tended to play more on his heels. Yeldon did not play in the fourth quarter.
Recap
Overall, it was a long day for Nkemdiche, but given the fact that he was coming off a knee injury, that's not particularly surprising. He showed a bit of rust in his first action since Aug. 31, and the Ole Miss coaching staff clearly recognized that in limiting his snaps. He was credited with four tackles (2 solo, 2 assists) and a forced fumble. It was the third fumble he's forced in two career games against the Crimson Tide. ... It was a quiet first half for Yeldon, but with the long touchdown run in the third quarter and a couple of solid runs to wear down a tiring Ole Miss defense, he finished with 17 carries for 121 yards and a score, plus three catches for another 16 yards.* *