Matchup analysis: RB T.J. Yeldon vs. LB Denzel Nkemdiche

Nkemdiche started the second half for the Rebels, and got burned by Yeldon on the second play from scrimmage. Yeldon went 68 yards on a handoff up the middle for a touchdown as Nkemdiche, playing on the strong side of the formation, shot the wrong gap and left a wide open field for Yeldon once he broke through the line of scrimmage. The play opened a 16-0 lead for Alabama. ... Nkemdiche was off the field again for Alabama's next offensive series. ...Yeldon picked up a first down on two runs to Nkemdiche's side near the end of the third quarter, with Alabama guard Arie Kouandjio blowing Nkemdiche off the play for a gain of four. Nkemdiche stopped Yeldon for a gain of six on the next play, but not before Yeldon turned the corner for a first down. Yeldon juked Nkemdiche for a missed tackle on the next play on a gain of 10 as Alabama's running back began taking control. Two plays later, Nkemdiche was off the field again.