Mason Rudolph leads Oklahoma State past Washington

The 300-pound defensive tackle not only recorded a sack and three tackles on the night, but delivered two of the best highlights of the year for the team on offense thanks to a one-yard touchdown run out of the Wildcat formation and a remarkable 48-yard scamper after catching a short pass on a critical third down that nearly sealed the win for the Cowboys. The senior is one of the few prospects on the roster eligible for the 2015 NFL Draft and he might have drawn a few more looks from scouts based on his two-way play in a momentum-building seventh win for OSU.