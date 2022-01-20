Around the NFL

Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins excited at prospect of competing to be Steelers' QB1 next season

Published: Jan 19, 2022 at 08:52 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

What's next for the Pittsburgh Steelers at quarterback is a prevailing offseason question for the first time in almost 20 years.

﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ is all but retired, pending an official announcement, and head coach Mike Tomlin and the club are proceeding under the assumption that Big Ben will hang it up.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that a likely scenario is current Steelers quarterbacks ﻿Dwayne Haskins﻿ and ﻿Mason Rudolph﻿ will have a shot at competing for the spot, while Pittsburgh also adds a QB in the draft.

It's an opportunity ahead that Rudolph and Haskins are each relishing.

Paramount in either emerging as the Steelers' QB1 will be exhibiting leadership and playing to their potential.

"I can maybe be a bit more myself, being the leader that I've always been at the quarterback position and not worried about stepping on the toes of a longtime Hall of Fame player," Rudolph said, via ESPN's Brooke Pryor.

Said Haskins: "I definitely feel like I could be a starter in this league. I got drafted for that reason. I definitely believe I have talent to play with the best of them, but really, I just haven't put it all together yet. And that's something I have to do this offseason in order to put myself in that position to play."

Haskins didn't play at all in 2021 for the Steelers after signing with them in the offseason.

The 15th overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Washington Football Team, Haskins proved to be a bust for Washington. He lasted just two seasons and was 3-10 as a starter with 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

As a hopeful reclamation project under the tutelage of Tomlin, Haskins was signed to a reserve/futures contract last year. He's set to become a restricted free agent, but is grateful for the prospect of a second chance with the Steelers.

"They're giving me a chance to compete and I have a chance to start," Haskins said. "That's all I could ask for."

Rudolph had a chance previously to show his mettle as the Steelers' starter with Roethlisberger injured in 2019. Pittsburgh's 2018 third-round draft choice largely struggled, going 5-3 as a starter with 1,765 yards, 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions and an 82.0 QB rating.

"I'm ready to get the opportunity again to prove myself," Rudolph said. "I understand what I've put on tape in 2019, and up to this point, there's still question marks on my game, and I want to prove those people wrong. And I want to prove to myself and to my teammates. It's one day at a time."

The question – and competition – as to who will be Roethlisberger's successor is just getting started.

Related Content

news

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo (shoulder/thumb) expected to play vs. Packers, but won't be 100 percent

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to play, but will not be 100 percent in the San Francisco's Divisional Round contest Saturday night against the top-seeded Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
news

Browns QB Baker Mayfield undergoes successful shoulder surgery: 'This is not the end of my story'

Baker Mayfield underwent repair for his torn labrum Wednesday and posted a short video afterward deeming it a "complete success." He is expected to begin light throwing in April, but a full recovery will require 4-6 months.
news

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy defends last-second draw play: 'We had great confidence in that situation'

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy defended how his team handled the final seconds of their playoff loss to the 49ers when speaking with reporters Wednesday.
news

Titans RB Derrick Henry on status vs. Bengals: 'We'll see where I am on Saturday' 

Derrick Henry is a welcome sight at Titans practice, having returned following a lengthy layoff with a foot injury. But the star RB isn't yet ready to proclaim himself a go for the team's Divisional Round home playoff game against the Bengals on Saturday.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Jan. 19

Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen (ankle) and RT ﻿Tristan Wirfs (ankle)﻿ will be listed as DNPs for the team's walkthrough Wednesday, per coach Bruce Arians. Also, the latest NFL roster and injury news from Tuesday.
news

NFL fines Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians $50,000 for striking player on helmet

The NFL fined Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians $50,000 for striking Bucs safety Andrew Adams on the helmet during the team's 31-15 playoff win over the Philadelphia Eagles, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Eagles GM Howie Roseman says Jalen Hurts enters offseason as starting QB for 2022

The Eagles plan to ride into 2022 with ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ as their starting quarterback. GM Howie Roseman praised Hurts' development Wednesday while affirming the QB has done enough to head into the offseason as the starter.
news

Joe Burrow downplays Bengals' first playoff win in 31 years: 'This is how it's gonna be from here on out'

﻿Joe Burrow﻿ wasn't around for any of the Cincinnati Bengals' playoff miseries of the past, and therefore he's not saddled by them. The second-year QB has made it clear that he simply expects playoff success.
news

Sean McVay: Rams have 'tremendous respect (for), but not fear' of Tom Brady

Fresh off beating the Cardinals in ﻿Kyler Murray﻿'s first career postseason start, the Rams must swiftly turn their attention to facing a quarterback who laps the field in playoff wins, Buccaneers signal-caller Tom Brady.
news

Ryan Tannehill on Titans' path to No. 1 seed in AFC: 'It hasn't always been perfect and pretty'

Tennessee's up-and-down season saw just three Titans offensive players start all 17 games in the regular season. And still, Ryan Tannehill's team finished with a 12-5 record.
news

Niners ask Trey Lance to imitate Aaron Rodgers in practice as prep for Packers

Trey Lance will play a vital role for the San Francisco 49ers this week as they prepare to face the Green Bay Packers. The rookie quarterback is tasked with being Aaron Rodgers for the scout team in practices this week.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW