Maryland WRs Stefon Diggs, Deon Long each break leg in loss

Maryland's offense took a huge hit Saturday when starting wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Deon Long each suffered a broken leg during the Terps' loss to Wake Forest. They will miss the rest of the season.
Long (6-foot, 190 pounds), a junior, was injured in the second quarter. Diggs (6-0, 195), a sophomore, was hurt in the fourth quarter.
Diggs finishes the season with 34 receptions and three TD catches. Long, a junior college transfer, finishes with 32 catches and one TD.
Diggs was one of the most explosive players in the ACC, and there is no way Maryland can adequately replace him. Long was a solid No. 2 guy, and there is no adequate replacement for him, either.
The Terps looked as if they had a shot at eight wins; now, it will be tough to get to seven because the passing attack is going to be an afterthought.
