Maryland WR Stefon Diggs will miss spring practice

Maryland wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who was one of the most explosive players in the nation before he broke his right leg in a game against Wake Forest on Oct. 19, will miss spring practice, Terps coach Randy Edsall confirmed via his Twitter account.
Maryland, which is moving to the Big Ten this summer, opens spring practice March 1. The Terps finished 7-6 with a loss to Marshall in the Military Bowl in 2013.
The Terps also will be without another starting wide receiver, Deon Long, in the spring; he also suffered a broken right leg in the Oct. 19 game.
Diggs (6-foot, 195 pounds) had 34 receptions for 587 yards (17.3 yards per catch) and three TDs in seven games in 2013. As a true freshman in 2012, he had 54 receptions for 848 yards (15.7 yards per catch) and six scores. He also is dangerous on jet sweeps and as a return man; he returned two kickoffs for TDs in 2012.
Diggs arrived with a ton of hype out of high school in the Baltimore area, and he began to live up to it as a true freshman. He has big-time speed, explosiveness and elusiveness. He must become a better-rounded receiver, but he has the tools to eventually be an All-American.
If Diggs and Long return 100 percent from their injuries, the Terps could have the deepest receiving corps in their new league. Maryland should return its top six wide receivers from 2013, but one sticking point might be a new quarterback. Starter C.J. Brown graduated, and last season's backup, Caleb Rowe, was a mediocre passer in 2013.
One positive for Maryland is that it returns a solid group of tailbacks and four offensive linemen who started in the Military Bowl.
