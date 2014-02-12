Maryland WR Stefon Diggs will miss spring practice

Diggs (6-foot, 195 pounds) had 34 receptions for 587 yards (17.3 yards per catch) and three TDs in seven games in 2013. As a true freshman in 2012, he had 54 receptions for 848 yards (15.7 yards per catch) and six scores. He also is dangerous on jet sweeps and as a return man; he returned two kickoffs for TDs in 2012.