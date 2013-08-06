Maryland WR Stefon Diggs not planning to leave school early

Maryland sophomore WR Stefon Diggs told CSNBaltimore.com on Monday that "I'm going to do my four years like everybody else."
Diggs (6-foot-1, 185 pounds), a consensus national top-10 recruit when he signed with the Terps in February 2011, was one of the best true freshman playmakers in the nation last season, finishing with 54 receptions for 848 yards and six touchdowns. He also was extremely effective as a return man (two TDs on kickoff returns).
He produced those numbers despite working with five starting quarterbacks, four of whom were not true ACC-caliber quarterbacks.
Diggs has big-time speed and explosiveness, and while he still is learning the nuances of the position, he has the tools to eventually be an All-American -- and perhaps the best wide receiver in school history. He should be a strong contender for first-team All-ACC honors this fall and again will be one of the best playmakers in the league.
Coming out of high school, his recruiting ranking was akin to the likes of Percy Harvin (Florida), Rueben Randle (LSU), Julio Jones (Alabama), A.J. Green (Georgia) and Robert Woods and Ronald Johnson (both USC). All but Johnson left school after three seasons. But Diggs has said he is focused on helping Maryland win and nothing else.
"I try not to get ahead of myself," Diggs said. "Draft stock and all of that doesn't happen until I'm ready to go to the league."