Maryland at Florida State is top ACC game in Week 6

The skinny: Maryland has been more productive than expected offensively even though sophomore WR Stefon Diggs (6-0, 195) hasn't had a big game yet. His battles with FSU senior CB Lamarcus Joyner (5-8, 195) should be some of the best of the weekend. Terps QB C.J. Brown can hurt foes with his arms and legs; when he gets out of the pocket, it'll be up to mobile FSU MLB Christian Jones (6-4, 235) to make sure he doesn't do much damage. Maryland is tied for the national lead in sacks with 17, and FSU already has allowed eight. Terps senior OLB Marcus Whitfield (6-3, 250) has emerged as a dangerous pass rusher and will test FSU junior OTs Cam Erving (6-6, 320), projected by some as a first-round pick, and Bobby Hart (6-4, 315). It's a lot easier to get past Hart, who lines up on the right side, than Erving. Terps junior NT Darius Kilgo (6-3, 310) is a load in the middle, but FSU's interior of senior center Bryan Stork (6-4, 300) and junior guards Tre Jackson (6-4, 330) and Josue Matias (6-6, 322) is one of the best in the nation. Is Maryland (4-0) for real? It is if it wins this.