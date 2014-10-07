Marty Mornhinweg's son gets in fight with Landon Collins' brother

Published: Oct 07, 2014 at 08:24 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread
Mornhinweg-Skyler-141007-TOS.jpg

To whatever extent dysfunction has marked Florida football over the last couple of years -- and the examples have been many -- a new low might have struck the program when UF police were called to the scene of an altercation Monday night between two Gators teammates. One of them, Skyler Mornhinweg, is the son of New York Jets offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg.

Gators recruit "catfished" into committing to Florida

Defensive lineman Gerald Willis and quarterback Skyler Mornhinweg got into a scuffle outside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, but declined to press charges against one another, gatorsports.com reported.

The fight appeared to stem from a disagreement about a missing pair of cleats. According to the Twitter feed of the Orlando Sentinel's Edgar Thompson, Mornhinweg told police he confronted Willis about the cleats, and suffered lip lacerations in the exchange. Willis reportedly told UFPD he shoved the quarterback, indicating that Mornhinweg got off a punch of his own, and that the missing cleats were a misunderstanding rather than a theft.

Mornhinweg isn't the only one involved with a notable family tie. Willis is the brother of Alabama star safety Landon Collins. He has appeared in just two games this season, making four tackles. Mornhinweg saw some late-season action last year in three UF losses.

The Gators are 3-1, but offensive woes and a blowout loss to Alabama have been less than inspiring signs of what is to come for UF and embattled coach Will Muschamp.

The younger Mornhinweg figures to be the backup behind starting quarterback Jeff Driskel this Saturday when UF plays host to LSU. Driskel was benched for ineffectiveness last week, but is now presumably back in a starting role because his replacement, freshman Treon Harris, has been suspended indefinitely after being accused of a sexual assault. Harris led the Gators to a 10-9 comeback victory at Tennessee.

*Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter **@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.
news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.
news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.