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Martin Rucker placed on injured reserve by Chiefs

Published: Jun 13, 2012 at 03:37 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs have placed backup tight end Martin Rucker on injured reserve with a right knee injury that will require surgery.

The Chiefs made the move official Wednesday while in the midst of a three-day minicamp.

Rucker hurt his knee during one of the Chiefs' voluntary offseason workouts June 1. He was signed as a free agent to provide depth behind Tony Moeaki, who is returning from a torn left ACL that knocked him out during last preseason.

Rucker is a former fourth-round draft pick by the Cleveland Browns, with whom current Chiefs coach Romeo Crennel had served as head coach. Rucker played in 12 games with the Browns, Cowboys and Jaguars over the past four seasons. He had two catches for 17 yards.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

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