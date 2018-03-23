Martellus Bennett retiring from NFL after 10 seasons

Bennett's best statistical season came in 2016 when he teamed up with Tom Brady and fellow tight end Rob Gronkowski in New England, where he scored a career-high seven touchdowns and won his only Super Bowl title. Bennett cashed in on his Lombardi march by signing a three-year deal with the Packers in 2017, but was unceremoniously released by Green Bay midseason following a spat with the training staff over a supposed shoulder injury. Bennett quickly re-signed with New England, but played just two games before landing on season-ending injured reserve.