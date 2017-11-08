Martellus Bennett released by Green Bay Packers

The Packers are finished with Martellus Bennett.

The team on Wednesday released the veteran tight end, citing a failure to disclose a medical condition designation, per the league's transaction wire.

Bennett signed a three-year pact with the Packers this past offseason after winning a Super Bowl ring last year with the Patriots. Instead of a quiet farewell to a wily NFL vet, it appears the team is mired in a sticky situation with their jettisoned tight end:

The #Packers paid TE Martellus Bennett $8M of his 3-year, $21M contract. The only tangible benefit to cutting him with the failure to disclose is if they argue his entire contract is void & go after his money. This isnât over just yet. â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2017

Bennett, 30, has battled a shoulder injury in recent weeks and hasn't seen snaps since Week 7. With just 233 yards and no touchdowns off 24 catches, Bennett openly hinted on Instagram last month that retirement was in the cards:

"After conversations with my family I'm pretty sure these next 8 games will be the conclusion of my NFL career," Bennett wrote. "To everyone who has poured themselves and time into my life and career. These next games are for you. Thank you."

There won't be a next two games in Green Bay, but Bennett, if he's truly finished, will be remembered as a big-bodied, pass-catching asset -- a good blocker, too -- who played his best seasons with the Giants (2012), Bears (2013 to 2015) and Patriots after being drafted by the Cowboys in 2008.

As for Green Bay -- already missing Aaron Rodgers -- the team will move on with Richard Rodgers and Lance Kendricks at the position.

Bennett, meanwhile, is a candidate to play again elsewhere next season if he desires to. Not for the Packers, though, and not at all if he chooses to hang up the cleats.