Martellus Bennett: 'Pretty sure' I'm retiring after 2017

Martellus Bennett's career could be nearing an unexpected conclusion at the end of this season.

Bennett appears to be seriously considering retirement, according to two photos posted to his Instagram story on Saturday evening.

Appears as though Packers TE Martellus Bennett is heading toward retirement upon the conclusion of the 2017 season. pic.twitter.com/aWBDXBdlP3 â Nick Shook (@TheNickShook) October 29, 2017

"After conversations with my family I'm pretty sure these next 8 games will be the conclusion of my NFL career," Bennett wrote in two images posted to his Instagram story. "To everyone who has poured themselves and time into my life and career. These next games are for you. Thank you."

Bennett signed a three-year deal with Green Bay in the offseason after spending a year with the New England Patriots, where he set a career high for touchdown receptions (seven) and won his first Super Bowl. Envisioned as an upgrade over Jared Cook -- who left for Oakland after talks between he and the Packers broke down -- Bennett hasn't quite lived up to the billing, catching 24 passes for 233 yards in seven games with Green Bay. Losing Aaron Rodgers also hasn't helped the veteran, who had to be at least partially sold on the Packers by the idea of catching passes from Rodgers.

If Bennett does follow through with retirement, it brings to an end a career that saw him play for five different teams (Dallas, New York Giants, Chicago, New England, Green Bay) and catch 427 passes for 4,520 yards and 30 touchdowns (through Week 7 of 2017). Bennett was selected in the second round (61st overall) of the 2008 draft by the Cowboys, but had a rough time while wearing the star on his helmet. The big, athletic tight end flourished in New York and Chicago, catching 19 touchdowns combined in the four seasons spent with the two teams.

He's also known as a bit of an eccentric with a flair for adventurous ideas, creating plenty of art during his free time and posting it on social media and releasing a children's book based on his daughter. Bennett also announced plans for what he calls an "adventure park" just over three weeks ago. If he hangs up his cleats, he'll have plenty of other tools of creativity and expression to keep him well occupied.