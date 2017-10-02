Martellus Bennett Announces MartyLand Adventure Park

If you're a '90s kid who loved theme parks and computer games, you probably spent hours playing RollerCoaster Tycoon, a PC game series that allows you to build and operate your own amusement park.

Well, when you've earned over $30 million in your career like Martellus Bennett, you can turn those virtual dreams into reality. On Saturday, the Packers tight end released a rendering of his plans to build MartyLand Adventure Park.

A post shared by Martellus Bennett (@martellusb) on Sep 30, 2017 at 12:21pm PDT

The amusement park will be based in Bennett's hometown of Houston and feature a space theme. "Growing up in Houston as a kid, I loved NASA," wrote Bennett. "[I] always wanted to go to outer space and I did that often on the playground. So naturally, this park has a space theme."

Bennett's talents and creativity have always extended beyond the football field. He founded a company called The Imagination Agency as a way to realize his vision. Here's how they're described on their website:

"The Imagination Agency is a wondrous group of monsters and imaginary friends tasked with creating, drawing, writing and imagining fantastical adventures for kids all over the world. We are committed to creating your next great adventure."

Last year, Bennett and his agency released Hey AJ, It's Saturday! -- a children's book based on his daughter, Austin Jett.

A post shared by Martellus Bennett (@martellusb) on Jun 9, 2016 at 3:11pm PDT

The 2014 Pro Bowler kept the creative juices flowing by releasing his rap EP, I Am Not A Rapper But Some Of My Friends Are... back in March.

Catching passes from future Hall of Famers, spitting hot fire in the booth, and building amusement parks -- Bennett is the renaissance man NFL fans deserve.