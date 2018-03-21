Martellus Bennett unsure if he'll play football in 2018

Following his failed attempt to reunite with his brother on the Patriots' roster, free-agent tight end Martellus Bennett is unsure if he will play football in 2018.
"Right now I'm just living life and trying to figure out what I want to do next," Bennett said Wednesday on The Rich Eisen Show. "Is it to continue to play? Is it to explore other options? What is it that I want to do?"
A decade in the NFL has taken a toll not only on his body, Bennett explained, but also on his mind. At the very least, he's relishing the offseason break in routine.
"So it's just like where am I in a mental capacity overall?" Bennett added. "I don't have to play. I play football because it's fun. I enjoy stiff-arming people, jumping over people and competing with my friends and things like that. I've been working out, preparing to play."
A budding animator with the self-dubbed title "Creative Director of Awesomeness," Bennett has plenty of interests off the gridiron.
Eisen suggested the 31-year-old might want to travel the veteran's well-worn route of skipping offseason commitments and waiting out the most grueling days of training camp before signing. To which Bennett replied with gusto, "Hell yeah!"
After playing with a handful of different offensive coordinators in the past decade, Bennett believes he's "cracked the code" and won't have a steep learning curve even if he signs with an unfamiliar coaching staff.
The tenor of his comments suggests he's in no rush to make a decision on his football future.
