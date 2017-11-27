Patriots place Martellus Bennett on injured reserve

The season is over for Martellus Bennett.

Two weeks into his return to New England, the veteran tight end is being placed on injured reserve by the Patriots, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Monday. The team later confirmed the move.

The decision comes one day after Bennett was inactive for the team's 35-17 win over Miami due to shoulder and hamstring injuries. Rapoport was told the move has more to do with the veteran's banged-up hamstring, but the early wrap to his season will give Bennett the chance to finally undergo shoulder surgery.

The 30-year-old pass-catcher failed to make much of dent in two games for New England, catching six passes for 53 yards after the Patriots claimed him off waivers following his release by the Packers.

The Patriots will forge on with All-Pro Rob Gronkowski at the position ahead of Dwayne Allen and rookie Jacob Hollister. Bennett was a nice addition, in theory, but he came littered with questions following a messy exit from Green Bay.

A second-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2008, Bennett accounted for 433 catches for 4,573 yards and 30 touchdowns in what amounts to a productive and lengthy NFL career.

After openly talking about retiring in recent months, it's fair to wonder if Bennett will play again for the Patriots -- or anyone -- after this latest setback.