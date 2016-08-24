Marshawn Lynch takes reps as Cal's scout-team RB in Australia

Marshawn Lynch has a new gig: Cal scout-team running back.
In fact, the Cal defense found itself trying to slow down a helmet- and shoulder-pad-clad Lynch on Tuesday.
"He came out to practice (Tuesday), watched practice, actually suited out and took a couple reps as the scout-team running back," Cal coach Sonny Dykes told ESPN.
As you can see from these photos posted via Twitter by Cal, Lynch seems to be enjoying his time down under.
Dykes only wishes he could use Lynch in a game. Alas, his eligibility has expired.
"I told him, 'If you had one game left, we'd give it to you 50 times,'" Dykes said.
Lynch might be retired, but he's still involved in football. From taking scout-team reps to recruiting Muhammad Ali's grandson, his fingerprints are all over the Cal program.