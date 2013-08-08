Marshall's Rakeem Cato is bigger, hoping to be better than ever

Cato was the Conference USA offensive player of the year last season, when the Herd went 5-7. There are higher expectations this season, and the offense should be one of the top five in the nation. Marshall was sixth in total offense last season (534.5 yards per game) and seventh in scoring offense (40.9 points per game). Alas, the Herd gave up 43.1 points per game and surrendered 50 points a staggering five times, which led to the losing record.