Marshall's Rakeem Cato closes career with Boca Raton Bowl win

Cato naturally got into rhythm early and often with his favorite target, receiver Tommy Shuler, who finished with 18 catches for 185 yards and a touchdown, with a host of acrobatic receptions sprinkled throughout the game. Cato and Shuler have been playing pitch-and-catch since they were kids and turned into undervalued stars who won state titles at Miami Central just down the highway from FAU Football Stadium. They very likely played their final game together as teammates, but each will attempt to make the difficult journey to the NFL starting next month.