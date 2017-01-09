Marshall Faulk, Peyton Manning lead 2017 CFB HOF class

Manning played at Tennessee from 1994-1997, earning the starting job midway through his freshman season. He led the Volunteers to an SEC title game win over Auburn as a senior and earned consensus All-America honors. For his career, Manning passed for 11,201 yards with 89 touchdowns, and his No. 16 jersey was retired at UT in 2005. He went on to be the No. 1 pick of the 1998 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts and had a storybook pro career of 18 years. He won a pair of Super Bowls, one with the Colts and another with the Denver Broncos, won the league MVP award five times, and is the NFL's all-time passing yardage leader (71,940). Manning's father, former New Orleans Saints and Ole Miss QB Archie Manning, was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1989.