Marquez Callaway shows he can be Saints' WR1 with 2-TD performance

It wasn't just the big plays in which Callaway shined. He gained easy separation versus man and showed the knowledge to sit in the hole against zone. He moved the chains on third downs. He won on in-cutting and out-breaking routes. It was as about an encouraging performance as you could have stacked for the second-year receiver.

"As a receiver, we get paid to catch," he said. "We run routes and catch. When it touches our hand, We have to come down with it whether we use an arm or a leg, two hands or one hand. We just have to come down with the ball."

Callaway generated just 21 catches for 213 yards in 2020, with a large chunk of that coming in an eight-catch, 75-yard performance in Week 6. The undrafted Tennessee product has improved leaps and bounds in every aspect this offseason.

He's turning heads of everyone, even Winston, who took a massive stride toward being the Saints starting QB.