Jameis Winston shines, Taysom Hill sputters in Saints' win over Jaguars

Upon a hot August evening in New Orleans, the Saints hosted their first home game -- preseason or regular season -- without Drew Brees on their roster since all the way back in 2006.

As it has for much of the offseason and preseason, the competition to fill Brees' vacancy took center stage as the quarterback competition between Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill carried on with the former garnering the start.

When it all concluded, Winston came away sparkling, while Hill still looked very much like a work in a progress during the Saints' 23-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night.

Finding burgeoning wide receiver Marquez Callaway for a pair of highlight-reel touchdowns, Winston completed nine of 10 passes for 123 yards with a 157.5 QB rating as he led the Saints to 14 points over three drives.

Hill came on at the end of the first quarter and played into the second half, compiling a line of 11-for-20 passing for 138 yards, a touchdown, no interceptions and a 93.3 rating.

It was a huge stride ahead for Winston in the QB1 battle.

Winston, starting for the first time in any game since he was a Tampa Bay Buccaneer in 2019, looked poised and sound. He completed his first four passes, culminating with a beautiful long ball into double coverage that drew a pass-interference flag and was hauled in for a beautiful 43-yard score by Callaway.

While the play did as much to amplify Callaway's legitimacy within a shallow Saints receiving corps, it was also a shining start for Winston.

It was an emphatic statement drive for Winston that foreshadowed an all-around stellar showing.

Winston hit on his first five passes before a drop stalled that streak and the second Saints' drive.