Marqise Lee ready to step up as Jaguars' No. 1 receiver

"I went back and watched the 2012 film. On the 2012 film, he's a top-10, top-15 pick in my opinion. And I believe he's the same guy," said Stanford coach David Shaw told College Football 24/7. "I don't know that he was healthy all year. He didn't have the same explosion, didn't play quite as much. But when that kid's healthy he's one of the best in the country."