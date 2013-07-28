Marqise Lee in the dark when it comes to USC's next quarterback

Kiffin did announce that he would continue to call plays for the offense, as he has since replacing Pete Carroll in 2010. There had been speculation during the spring that Kiffin might cede those duties to offensive coordinator Clay Helton as part of a staff shakeup in the wake of a disastrous 2012 season that saw the Trojans fall from preseason pick to win the BCS title to a 7-6 record.