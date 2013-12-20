Marqise Lee a first-rounder despite down season, scout says

USC junior wide receiver Marqise Lee hasn't yet said whether he will turn pro, but at least one NFL scout thinks he would be a first-round pick if he does.
"He's a first-rounder," an NFL scout, who requested anonymity because he is not authorized to speak publicly about prospects, told the Los Angeles Times. "Teams are really going to like the person when they talk to him.
"He's had enough tape over the last couple of years where you can see the talent. He's an impressive player. He's got some savvy to him."
Lee (6-0, 195 pounds), who plays Saturday in the Las Vegas Bowl against Fresno State, has had a disappointing season. He has missed two full games and parts of three others with injuries and has 50 receptions for 673 yards and two touchdowns; last season, he had 118 catches for 1,721 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Lee has said he will discuss his future after Saturday's game.
He may have given a hint to his plans when he was asked how he would like to be remembered by USC fans. Instead of declining to answer, Lee instead said, "He was a nice guy off the field, he handled things he needed to handle, he was very focused, and he presented himself well. I know I'm going to be remembered a little bit on the field, but I want to be remembered off it."
Lee already holds the USC career record for receiving yards with 3,537 and is 11 receptions shy of tying Robert Woods' school career record of 252.
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.