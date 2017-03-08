Marlon Humphrey, other Tide prospects set up club visits

NFL clubs have wasted no time in scheduling three of Alabama's top draft prospects -- CB Marlon Humphrey, TE O.J. Howard and OT Cam Robinson -- for visits to their facilities.
Humphrey will visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday, he said at Alabama's pro day workout Wednesday, while Howard confirmed visits to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans, and Robinson is set to visit the Jacksonville Jaguars. Howard and Robinson were unsure of the dates for their visits.
While Alabama's top prospects are busy filling their calendars, they weren't especially busy at pro day.
DE Jonathan Allen skipped all but position drills, and LB Reuben Foster didn't participate at all, due to shoulder surgery. In fact, LB Ryan Anderson was the only top prospect for the Crimson Tide to run a 40-yard dash. Just three days after being clocked at 4.78 at the NFL Scouting Combine, Anderson ran unofficial times, according to an NFC scout, of 4.77 and 4.81 Wednesday. Howard never had any intention of participating much on pro day because of its close proximity to the combine.
"My mindset with this was, with pro day and the combine so close, that I wanted to attack everything at the combine and get it out of the way," Howard said.
A few other notes from Alabama's pro day:
* Alabama coach Nick Saban defended the character of Foster regarding an incident at the combine that resulted in Foster leaving Indianapolis early. Foster met with 20 club representatives on Tuesday night to explain a heated argument between he and a hospital worker. Robinson spoke on Foster's behalf, as well.
"He's one of the most natural motivators I've ever been around," Robinson said. "I don't want to speak too much because I don't know exactly what happened, but Reuben is a great guy and a natural leader. He makes you want to play better if you're around him."
* Saban on Anderson: "Because of diversity as a player, he can rush, he can play stack, he can play outside linebacker. There are a lot of systems and schemes now, based on the way offenses are in the NFL, you need guys that have that diversity."
* All 32 NFL clubs were represented by 75-80 scouts, according to an Alabama official.
* Three head coaches were in attendance: Todd Bowles of the New York Jets, Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick. Also in attendance was Pittsburgh Steelers GM Kevin Colbert.
* Alabama will hold a second pro day workout on March 29. Saban said it will allow injured players and those who want to improve on their combine results another chance to impress scouts. It's unclear whether Foster's shoulder surgery recovery will allow him to participate then.