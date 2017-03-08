Marlon Humphrey, other Tide prospects set up club visits

Published: Mar 08, 2017 at 07:33 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

NFL clubs have wasted no time in scheduling three of Alabama's top draft prospects -- CB Marlon Humphrey, TE O.J. Howard and OT Cam Robinson -- for visits to their facilities.

Humphrey will visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday, he said at Alabama's pro day workout Wednesday, while Howard confirmed visits to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans, and Robinson is set to visit the Jacksonville Jaguars. Howard and Robinson were unsure of the dates for their visits.

While Alabama's top prospects are busy filling their calendars, they weren't especially busy at pro day.

DE Jonathan Allen skipped all but position drills, and LB Reuben Foster didn't participate at all, due to shoulder surgery. In fact, LB Ryan Anderson was the only top prospect for the Crimson Tide to run a 40-yard dash. Just three days after being clocked at 4.78 at the NFL Scouting Combine, Anderson ran unofficial times, according to an NFC scout, of 4.77 and 4.81 Wednesday. Howard never had any intention of participating much on pro day because of its close proximity to the combine.

"My mindset with this was, with pro day and the combine so close, that I wanted to attack everything at the combine and get it out of the way," Howard said.

A few other notes from Alabama's pro day:

* Alabama coach Nick Saban defended the character of Foster regarding an incident at the combine that resulted in Foster leaving Indianapolis early. Foster met with 20 club representatives on Tuesday night to explain a heated argument between he and a hospital worker. Robinson spoke on Foster's behalf, as well.

"He's one of the most natural motivators I've ever been around," Robinson said. "I don't want to speak too much because I don't know exactly what happened, but Reuben is a great guy and a natural leader. He makes you want to play better if you're around him."

* Saban on Anderson: "Because of diversity as a player, he can rush, he can play stack, he can play outside linebacker. There are a lot of systems and schemes now, based on the way offenses are in the NFL, you need guys that have that diversity."

* All 32 NFL clubs were represented by 75-80 scouts, according to an Alabama official.

* Three head coaches were in attendance: Todd Bowles of the New York Jets, Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick. Also in attendance was Pittsburgh Steelers GM Kevin Colbert.

* Alabama will hold a second pro day workout on March 29. Saban said it will allow injured players and those who want to improve on their combine results another chance to impress scouts. It's unclear whether Foster's shoulder surgery recovery will allow him to participate then.

*Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter **@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.
news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.
news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.