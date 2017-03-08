Marlon Humphrey, other Tide prospects set up club visits

DE Jonathan Allen skipped all but position drills, and LB Reuben Foster didn't participate at all, due to shoulder surgery. In fact, LB Ryan Anderson was the only top prospect for the Crimson Tide to run a 40-yard dash. Just three days after being clocked at 4.78 at the NFL Scouting Combine, Anderson ran unofficial times, according to an NFC scout, of 4.77 and 4.81 Wednesday. Howard never had any intention of participating much on pro day because of its close proximity to the combine.