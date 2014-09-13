Markus Golden, Shane Ray continue piling up sacks for Missouri

Ray forced a punt with a 3rd-down sack in the first half of a 38-10 win over Central Florida on Saturday, and added a sack with a forced fumble in the fourth quarter, giving him five sacks this season. However, he also picked up a roughing-the-passer penalty in the fourth quarter. Ray finished the game with four tackles for loss totaling 26 yards in losses. Golden recorded a sack near the end of the third quarter despite playing a read-and-react assignment initially. UCF quarterback Justin Holman saw nothing but good coverage in the Missouri secondary, and tried to break from the pocket when Golden chased him down for a short loss. Golden also recorded an assisted sack as the Tigers tallied six for the game.