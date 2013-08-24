Mark your calendars: Here are the 10 best AAC games of season

Published: Aug 24, 2013 at 04:46 AM

» Must-see games of 2013: AAC | ACC | Big 12 | Big Ten | Pac-12 | SEC

Here is a look at the 10 best American Athletic Conference games of the season.

10. Rutgers at Connecticut, Nov. 30, time/network TBD -- This will be the final meeting as conference foes (well, unless the Big Ten adds UConn). Will they meet in the future? It makes sense for the two northeast schools to play annually. Rutgers has won four of the past five in the series.

9. USF at UCF, Nov. 29, time/network TBD -- This should become the AAC's best rivalry. The campuses are about two hours apart (UCF's in Orlando, USF's in Tampa). This will be only the fifth meeting between the teams.

8. Louisville at Connecticut, Nov. 8, 8:30 p.m. ET/ESPN2 -- The Cardinals lost to the Huskies in three overtimes last season and will be looking for some payback in what should be the final meeting for a while. It would be a shock if Louisville isn't 8-0 heading into this game.

7. UCF at Louisville, Oct. 18, 8 p.m. ET/ESPN -- UCF can make some national noise if it can pull off a big upset against the Cardinals. This might be Louisville's toughest home game of the season; at worst, it's the second-toughest.

6. Louisville at USF, Oct. 26, time/network TBD -- This likely will be Louisville's toughest road test until the Dec. 5 regular-season finale at Cincinnati. The coaches are friends, and Louisville is loaded with players from Florida, which should lead to a somewhat-convivial evening. The teams have split the past four meetings.

5. Cincinnati at USF, Oct. 5, time/network TBD -- This will be the conference opener for both, and it's a chance for USF, especially, to show it can be a league contender. Cincy will be coming off a bye week, while USF will be coming off a game against Miami.

4. Rutgers at UCF, Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m. ET/ESPN -- These teams have met once, in the 2009 St. Petersburg Bowl (now called the Beef 'O' Brady's Bowl). This will be a homecoming of sorts for the 20-plus players at Rutgers that are Florida natives. This should be important for bowl positioning, too.

3. Cincinnati at Rutgers, Nov. 16, time/network TBD -- It seems likely the teams will be battling to finish second in the league, behind Louisville, so the winner obviously has a leg up in that aspect. Cincy scored 69 against Rutgers in 2011, but managed just six total points against the Scarlet Knights in the past two seasons.

2. Rutgers at Louisville, Oct. 10, 7:30 p.m. ET/ESPN -- This will be Louisville's fourth home game of the season, and it also could be the Cardinals' toughest home game of the season. If Rutgers wants to win the league, it needs to beat the Cardinals. Louisville rallied late to win 20-17 last season, which clinched a BCS bid for the Cardinals.

1. Louisville at Cincinnati, Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m. ET/ESPN -- Louisville is the prohibitive favorite to win the league; indeed, on paper, Louisville seems likely to be 11-0 heading into this one. Cincinnati looks to be the second-best team in the league. Louisville won last season to snap Cincy's four-game winning streak in the battle for the "Keg of Nails" trophy.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW