Mark Richt seems to think Todd Gurley will go pro after this year

Conventional wisdom seems to be that Georgia junior tailback Todd Gurley will go pro after this season, and his coach seems to believe it, too.
"I don't know what Gurley's going to do; it would probably be tough for a guy like him to stick around another year, quite frankly," Bulldogs coach Mark Richt said on his radio show Monday night, as per the Athens Banner Herald. "He's a very highly rated back and certainly is starting out having a big year."
Richt hinted in June that he sort of expected Gurley to turn pro after this season, and NFL personnel executives have some high-level comparisons for Gurley. In addition, one Pro Football Hall-of-Famer actually brought up Jim Brown as a comparison.
Gurley (6-foot-1, 232 pounds) set a school record with 293 all-purpose yards against Clemson in the season opener. He and the Bulldogs play at South Carolina in a big SEC East showdown Saturday.
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.