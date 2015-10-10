Mark Richt optimistic Nick Chubb won't need knee surgery

Chubb, a sophomore and one of college football's top rushers, took his first carry for a sweep to the right side. He was spun around by a defender at the sideline, and his left knee buckled awkwardly. Georgia coach Mark Richt could not confirm the severity of the injury after the game, but said he was optimistic that no surgery would be required, according to Mark Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald. After replaying the play at least once during the CBS broadcast, play-by-play broadcaster Verne Lundquist said "We have chosen not show the replay again," and later noted that Chubb would not return to the game.