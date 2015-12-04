Mark Richt introduced as Miami Hurricanes' new head coach

Miami's football tradition is rooted in five national championships from 1983 to the most recent in 2001. The list of UM alumni who went onto bright careers in the NFL is long. It begins with the likes of Michael Irvin and Bennie Blades. It doesn't end without mention of Leon Searcy, Jerome Brown, Warren Sapp, Russell Maryland, Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Dan Morgan, Sean Taylor, Vinny Testaverde, Andre Johnson and others.