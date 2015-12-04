Mark Richt introduced as Miami Hurricanes' new head coach

The University of Miami introduced former Georgia coach Mark Richt as the new leader of a proud but troubled football program on Friday, beginning a new era for the Hurricanes, who haven't had a 10-win season since 2003.

Richt said an "outpouring" of former players were a primary influence in his decision to continue coaching, despite days earlier suggesting a year off might be in his best personal interest. The other factor, Richt indicated, was the chance to return to a school he knows and loves.

"I knew this job wouldn't be open next year," he said.

Richt said he intends to end his coaching career at UM. His challenges are many, including badly sagging attendance and a weakened recruiting footprint. But the potential is unlimited; many of the players who built UM's tradition in the early 1980s under former coach Howard Schnellenberger were recruited locally from the Dade and Broward County areas.

Miami's football tradition is rooted in five national championships from 1983 to the most recent in 2001. The list of UM alumni who went onto bright careers in the NFL is long. It begins with the likes of Michael Irvin and Bennie Blades. It doesn't end without mention of Leon Searcy, Jerome Brown, Warren Sapp, Russell Maryland, Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Dan Morgan, Sean Taylor, Vinny Testaverde, Andre Johnson and others.

"(Football) is not just what we do here, it is part of who we are," said UM president Julio Frenk, who was hired less than four months ago.

Richt's introductory message was that above success on the field, he wants to enrich his players' lives not only in school but beyond it.

"I'm going to ask our players to take care of business academically, I want them to behave socially, and do their very best (in life)," Richt said.

Richt played at UM from 1979-1982. He was an assistant coach at Florida State for 11 years, and Bobby Bowden's offensive coordinator for seven of them, before taking the Georgia job in 2001. Richt's Georgia record was 145-51 in 15 seasons. Richt described his departure from Georgia as a "mutual agreement."

Miami fired former coach Al Golden at midseason following a 58-0 loss to Clemson. Former Miami offensive tackle Seantrel Henderson, now of the Buffalo Bills, left no doubt about his opinion of Richt, as opposed to Golden, for whom he played.

Georgia announced Thursday that Richt will not coach the Bulldogs in their bowl game. Interim coach Bryan McClendon will handle head-coaching duties until the arrival of Kirby Smart, who reportedly accepted an offer to replace Richt earlier this week.

