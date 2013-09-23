Mark Richt gives Zach Mettenberger's mom the week off

Not that LSU quarterback Zach Mettenberger would be tempted to try and glean a little intel from his mother this week as LSU prepares for its Southeastern Conference showdown with Georgia, but Bulldogs coach Mark Richt is making sure he won't get the chance.
Zach's mother, Tammy, is an administrative assistant for Richt. And Richt said Sunday night that he's given mom the week off, per macon.com.
"She loves her son, obviously, and it would be awkward for her to be hanging around all week," Richt said. "I told her, 'Enjoy it, go have fun, do some things you wouldn't normally do this time of year and enjoy it.'"
The matchup of top-10 foes airs on CBS at 3:30 p.m. ET this Saturday, with major SEC implications for both teams. After knocking off three non-conference foes and dispatching an undermanned Auburn team with relative ease, it will be Mettenberger's toughest test of the season by far. The Tigers' second-year quarterback began his college career at Georgia, but was dismissed from the program for disciplinary reasons three years ago.
"I don't know anybody that's had to go back and play the team they got kicked off of," Mettenberger said. "But it can be easy for myself to (try to) go out there and throw for 500 yards and eight touchdowns. But you can't force that."
Mettenberger's NFL draft stock has been on the rise this season as the 6-foot-5, 230-pound fifth-year senior has led LSU through an unbeaten September. He ranks sixth nationally and second in the SEC in pass efficiency with a rating of 193.6. He's thrown 10 touchdown passes and just one interception while passing for 1,026 yards in four games.