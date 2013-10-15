Mark Richt calls Vanderbilt's Jordan Matthews 'a high draft pick'

Published: Oct 15, 2013 at 08:34 AM
Georgia coach Mark Richt, whose team will face Vanderbilt this weekend, called Vandy wide receiver Jordan Matthews a "high draft pick" in discussing the Commodores' star senior on Tuesday.

"Matthews is definitely a high draft pick. He's going to play, if he stays healthy, a lot of years in the NFL," Richt said. "He's not super big, but he's 6-2, he's strong, he's fast, he's got great hands, he's just a great player." The full audio from Richt's news conference is available at UGAsports.com.

In his updated Hot 100 list, NFL.com draft analyst Gil Brandt ranked Matthews as the No. 46 senior prospect for the 2014 NFL Draft. He has been projected as high as a second-round pick, although as with all prospects, the NFL Scouting Combine could serve to alter his draft status significantly, for better or worse.

Matthews is actually listed at 6-foot-3, 206 pounds, and has recorded at least 100 yards receiving in five of six games this season, providing the most consistent offensive threat the Commodores have. He needs 102 yards against the Bulldogs to become the Southeastern Conference's career record holder in receiving yards. And when the Georgia secondary looks to make sure that doesn't happen against them, they'll be protecting the record of one of their own. Former UGA receiver Terrence Edwards, who played one year with the Atlanta Falcons before embarking on a still-active Canadian Football League career, holds the SEC record with 3,093 yards.

Matthews currently ranks fourth, also looking to pass LSU's Josh Reed and South Carolina's Alshon Jeffery.

"Matthews ... is one of the best to ever play in the Southeastern Conference," Richt said.

