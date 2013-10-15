Mark Richt calls Vanderbilt's Jordan Matthews 'a high draft pick'

Matthews is actually listed at 6-foot-3, 206 pounds, and has recorded at least 100 yards receiving in five of six games this season, providing the most consistent offensive threat the Commodores have. He needs 102 yards against the Bulldogs to become the Southeastern Conference's career record holder in receiving yards. And when the Georgia secondary looks to make sure that doesn't happen against them, they'll be protecting the record of one of their own. Former UGA receiver Terrence Edwards, who played one year with the Atlanta Falcons before embarking on a still-active Canadian Football League career, holds the SEC record with 3,093 yards.