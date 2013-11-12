Mark Richt: Auburn QB Nick Marshall could still play corner

Very little about Nick Marshall's first season as a starting quarterback at Auburn suggests he'll ever play the position in the NFL. Throwing the ball as sparingly as he does (just seven attempts in a 55-23 win over Tennessee last week, and just 159 throws in nine games this season), it's his nimble feet that are the real asset to the Tigers. His size (6-foot-1, 210 pounds) isn't exactly prototypical for an NFL quarterback, either.
But could the junior play another position?
Georgia coach Mark Richt knows, at least, that he could play cornerback at a high level in the nation's most competitive conference.
"He'd be an all-conference type guy," Richt said. "He'd be a guy who would have a very bright future at that position."
Macon.com details the path which led to Marshall not only leaving Georgia after being dismissed, along with two other players, for theft from a teammate, but a change of position, as well. Marshall was recruited to UGA as a cornerback. If Richt's projection that Marshall would be All-SEC at cornerback is accurate, it's hard to imagine he wouldn't at least have a shot at the Sunday league. Last year's All-SEC cornerbacks included a first-round pick (Alabama's Dee Milliner to the Jets), and three second-round picks (Mississippi State's Johnthan Banks and Darius Slay to the Buccaneers and Lions, respectively, and South Carolina's D.J. Swearinger to the Texans).
Marshall, for now, leads a prolific Auburn offense as the SEC's top rushing quarterback. He faces his old team Saturday when the Bulldogs visit Auburn.