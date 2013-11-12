Mark Richt: Auburn QB Nick Marshall could still play corner

Macon.com details the path which led to Marshall not only leaving Georgia after being dismissed, along with two other players, for theft from a teammate, but a change of position, as well. Marshall was recruited to UGA as a cornerback. If Richt's projection that Marshall would be All-SEC at cornerback is accurate, it's hard to imagine he wouldn't at least have a shot at the Sunday league. Last year's All-SEC cornerbacks included a first-round pick (Alabama's Dee Milliner to the Jets), and three second-round picks (Mississippi State's Johnthan Banks and Darius Slay to the Buccaneers and Lions, respectively, and South Carolina's D.J. Swearinger to the Texans).