Mark Richt: Auburn QB Nick Marshall could still play corner

Published: Nov 12, 2013 at 03:48 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Nick-Marshall-131112-TOS.jpg

Very little about Nick Marshall's first season as a starting quarterback at Auburn suggests he'll ever play the position in the NFL. Throwing the ball as sparingly as he does (just seven attempts in a 55-23 win over Tennessee last week, and just 159 throws in nine games this season), it's his nimble feet that are the real asset to the Tigers. His size (6-foot-1, 210 pounds) isn't exactly prototypical for an NFL quarterback, either.

But could the junior play another position?

Georgia coach Mark Richt knows, at least, that he could play cornerback at a high level in the nation's most competitive conference.

Week 11: Things we learned

AJ-McCarron-131109-PQ.jpg

From AJ McCarron being tabbed the nation's most underrated player to Auburn's Nick Marshall outrunning Johnny Manziel, here are the lessons we learned from Week 11. More ...

"He'd be an all-conference type guy," Richt said. "He'd be a guy who would have a very bright future at that position."

Macon.com details the path which led to Marshall not only leaving Georgia after being dismissed, along with two other players, for theft from a teammate, but a change of position, as well. Marshall was recruited to UGA as a cornerback. If Richt's projection that Marshall would be All-SEC at cornerback is accurate, it's hard to imagine he wouldn't at least have a shot at the Sunday league. Last year's All-SEC cornerbacks included a first-round pick (Alabama's Dee Milliner to the Jets), and three second-round picks (Mississippi State's Johnthan Banks and Darius Slay to the Buccaneers and Lions, respectively, and South Carolina's D.J. Swearinger to the Texans).

Marshall, for now, leads a prolific Auburn offense as the SEC's top rushing quarterback. He faces his old team Saturday when the Bulldogs visit Auburn.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread.*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

