Mark Dantonio: Braxton Miller 'like a tailback-oriented player'

Published: Dec 04, 2013 at 05:34 AM

Ohio State is second nationally in rushing offense, and junior quarterback Braxton Miller is a big reason.

Going into Saturday's Big Ten championship game against Michigan State, senior tailback Carlos Hyde is the Buckeyes' leading rusher, but Miller (6-foot-2, 215 pounds) is No. 2, and he's also the fourth-leading rusher nationally among quarterbacks.

Miller gets dinged by pro scouts and draft analysts for his passing ability, but you can't criticize his running skills.

Miller has been extremely productive the past three games, rushing for 481 yards (160.3 yards per game) and six TDs in those contests. He has four 100-yard games this season and has rushed for 809 yards in the eight games since returning from a minor knee injury that kept him out of two contests.

Miller is especially dangerous on third-and-1. According to cfbstats.com, Miller has carried on nine such plays this season and has gotten a first down on eight of them, and he averages 18.1 yards per carry on the plays.

Miller's running ability basically gives Ohio State two tailbacks, Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio said Tuesday during his weekly news conference.

"I thought former Michigan quarterback] [Denard Robinson was probably more like a very good flanker when he got loose, and Braxton Miller is more like a tailback," Dantonio said. "He's a power runner. He's a spin runner. ... He's more like a tailback-oriented player back there, so they're able to run certain things with him."

Ohio State beat Michigan State 17-16 last season, and Miller rushed 23 times for 136 yards. But the Spartans corralled him in 2011, when Miller rushed for minus-27 yards on nine carries. That is the only time in Miller's career that he has had negative yardage.

Dantonio and Michigan State defensive coordinator Pat Narduzzi have lamented the Spartans' poor tackling in last season's game.

"We have to be able to tackle well in this football game," Dantonio said during his news conference. "We had [Miller] dead to rights a couple of times last year, and he got out and he made a throw or whatever the case."

To that end, the Spartans' defense will have full-contact practices this week. Freshman quarterback Damion Terry, who is redshirting this season, will mimic Miller on the Spartans' scout team, and earlier this week he jokingly tweeted for people to "pray for me."

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.
news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.
news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.
news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.