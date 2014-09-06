Mariota, Cook show flashes in Oregon's win over Michigan State

Right before halftime, Cook flashed a very calm demeanor when he confidently guided Michigan State to a score in a near flawless two-minute drill. He read Oregon's zone defenses well throughout the game and generally picked them apart, especially over the middle of the field. Throughout the contest he showed a quality arm and, while not a fast runner, enough mobility to elude defensive linemen. He made a bad mistake on the interception in the first quarter by lofting one up in a sea of defenders, but he was a big reason why MSU scored on five straight possessions. He didn't look as good in the second half, but some of that can be traced back to the game plan being somewhat conservative and his offensive line getting a bit tired.