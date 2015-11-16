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Mario Edwards is the Pepsi Rookie of the Week

Published: Nov 16, 2015 at 04:01 PM

Oakland Raiders defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. was named the Pepsi Rookie of the Week for his performance in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10. Edwards finished with 11 tackles and a sack to grab 29 percent of the total votes for the honor. Chicago Bears running back Jeremy Langford (24 percent) finished second ahead of Washington Redskins running back Matt Jones (18), Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters (16) and New England Patriots defensive tackle Malcom Brown (12).

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Jeremy Langford, Chicago Bears

Langford recorded 182 total yards (109 receiving, 73 rushing) and two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving) in the Bears' 37-13 win over the St. Louis Rams.

Matt Jones, Washington Redskins

Jones compiled 187 total yards (131 receiving, 56 rushing), including a 78-yard receiving touchdown in the Redskins' 47-14 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Mario Edwards, Jr., Oakland Raiders

Edwards had 11 tackles and a sack against the Minnesota Vikings.

Malcom Brown, New England Patriots

Brown recorded seven tackles and a sack in the Patriots' 27-26 win over the New York Giants.

Marcus Peters, Kansas City Chiefs

Peters recorded an interception, two tackles and two passes defensed in the Chiefs' 29-13 win over the Denver Broncos.

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