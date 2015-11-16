Mario Edwards is the Pepsi Rookie of the Week

Oakland Raiders defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. was named the Pepsi Rookie of the Week for his performance in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10. Edwards finished with 11 tackles and a sack to grab 29 percent of the total votes for the honor. Chicago Bears running back Jeremy Langford (24 percent) finished second ahead of Washington Redskins running back Matt Jones (18), Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters (16) and New England Patriots defensive tackle Malcom Brown (12).
PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Jeremy Langford, Chicago Bears
Langford recorded 182 total yards (109 receiving, 73 rushing) and two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving) in the Bears' 37-13 win over the St. Louis Rams.
Matt Jones, Washington Redskins
Jones compiled 187 total yards (131 receiving, 56 rushing), including a 78-yard receiving touchdown in the Redskins' 47-14 win over the New Orleans Saints.
Mario Edwards, Jr., Oakland Raiders
Malcom Brown, New England Patriots
Marcus Peters, Kansas City Chiefs
Peters recorded an interception, two tackles and two passes defensed in the Chiefs' 29-13 win over the Denver Broncos.