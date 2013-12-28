Marcus Smith, DeVante Parker shine in Russell Athletic Bowl

Meanwhile, Miami senior quarterback Stephen Morris finished his Hurricanes career with an awful performance. He was 12 of 27 for 160 yards and was sacked four times. Morris has a strong arm, but he hasn't been very accurate this season, and decision-making has been an issue throughout his career. He entered the season as a potential first- or second-rounder, but unless he tears it up in workouts, he seems likely to go in the fourth round or later.