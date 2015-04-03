Marcus Peters meets with Saints after pro-day workout

The New Orleans Saints met with Washington cornerback Marcus Peters for an interview following his pro-day workout Thursday, becoming the latest team to size up one of the NFL draft's most controversial prospects. Peters declined to identify the NFL teams he has or will visit when asked, saying "that's personal," but the meeting with New Orleans officials was confirmed by theadvocate.com.
Peters was dismissed from the Washington program in November after his inability to get along with the new coaching staff at UW reached a turning point. He expressed contrition regarding his dismissal during interviews with both NFL clubs and media while at the NFL Scouting Combine in February. He was also able to repair his relationship with UW head coach Chris Petersen enough to be welcome at pro day.
At the pro day, he chose not to run the 40-yard dash again after running a 4.53 at the combine, but did take time to answer a few questions:
Cornerback isn't one of New Orleans' biggest needs. However, if enough NFL teams consider Peters a character risk and pass on him in the draft, he'll become increasingly more attractive as a value pick rather than a plug for an immediate need.
NFL Media analysts Bucky Brooks and Charles Davis don't expect much of a tumble for Peters, though. Both project him as the No. 22 overall pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers. New Orleans' two picks that figure to be in Peters' range are No. 31 overall, and if he falls out of the first round, No. 44 overall.