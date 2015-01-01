Marcus Mariota vs. Jameis Winston: Who's better NFL prospect?

Winston is not an explosive athlete of Mariota's caliber, but he is also a nifty playmaker on the perimeter. Although he is a little herky-jerky in his movements, he displays enough wiggle to avoid defenders in traffic and shows exceptional strength warding off tacklers in the pocket. Winston's ability to stand tall with defenders draped around his legs reminds me of a young Ben Roethlisberger when he first entered the NFL. Although Winston finished with minus-15 yards on eight carries against Oregon, he capably executed the triple option near the goal line and extended a few plays by rolling to his right or left to buy time for his receivers to shake free. Those plays rarely make the highlights, but coaches and scouts certainly appreciate his ability to extend plays in the pocket.