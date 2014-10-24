Marcus Mariota throws pick, but still nearly perfect in win vs. Cal

Published: Oct 24, 2014 at 07:03 PM

Playing at the home of the San Francisco 49ers, Oregon made Levi's Stadium sound like Autzen South.

It looked like it by the end of the game, too, with just a handful of green-clad faithful in the stands cheering on their Ducks in a 59-41 blowout of California late on Friday night.

» Scouting the scouts: Who is your NFL team watching in Week 9?

Heisman Trophy front-runner Marcus Mariota played as well as one would expect given the Bears' defensive rankings but threw his first interception of the season in what was otherwise a stellar performance. The pick, off a deflection and into the hands of Stefan McClure, ended a streak of 245 attempts without such a mistake. That's good enough for second all-time in the Pac-12 behind the quarterback's record mark he set last season.

Mariota might beat himself up over that throw when watching film, but it was yet another game in which he continued to rewrite the record books. It didn't take long for him to move past Bill Musgrave and become the school's all-time leading passer early in the first half, and he tossed a touchdown for the 34th game of his career. It was all in a somewhat ho-hum stat line for the prolific signal-caller: 18 of 30 for 326 yards and five scores.

If anything, the trip to play Cal gave Mariota a chance to play in another NFL stadium. Considering how well the team has been playing since the return of left tackle Jake Fisher to the lineup, Oregon might be making a return trip to Levi's Stadium in two months for the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Freshman running back Royce Freeman proved to be a worthy sidekick once again with a 112-yard, 2-TD night on the ground. Byron Marshall continued to be a threat at multiple positions, racking up 190 yards of total offense while leading the team in receiving. Receiver Dwayne Stanford and tight end Pharaoh Brown also impressed with multiple touchdown catches, both showing off their blend of size and speed for those in attendance.

Cal's Jared Goff did what he could to match Mariota and continued to show progress as a budding young passer with a number of quality throws. It was all in a losing effort, but the sophomore still put up 360 yards and two scores through the air and will no doubt be a name to watch come draft time in a few years.

Ifo Ekpre-Olomu had another quality game at cornerback for the Ducks, likely helping his stock rebound some for scouts after a rough stretch earlier in the season.

In the end, however, the Oregon offense was simply too much for an overmatched Cal defense. Mariota wasn't perfect on Friday, but he was pretty close.

You can follow Bryan Fischer on Twitter at @BryanDFischer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE