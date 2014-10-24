Marcus Mariota throws pick, but still nearly perfect in win vs. Cal

Mariota might beat himself up over that throw when watching film, but it was yet another game in which he continued to rewrite the record books. It didn't take long for him to move past Bill Musgrave and become the school's all-time leading passer early in the first half, and he tossed a touchdown for the 34th game of his career. It was all in a somewhat ho-hum stat line for the prolific signal-caller: 18 of 30 for 326 yards and five scores.