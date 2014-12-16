Marcus Mariota pokes fun at New York Jets, Giants on Letterman

Published: Dec 16, 2014 at 02:24 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

As the new Heisman Trophy winner and a possible prize in the 2015 NFL Draft, the understated and humble Oregon junior Marcus Mariota would never make a joke at the expense of two NFL clubs in public.

» GM rates Mariota below Luck, ahead of RGIII

Unless, of course, he got a pass to do so from the Big Apple's king of comedy, David Letterman.

» Tony Dungy likens Marcus Mariota to Aaron Rodgers

Mariota appeared on the "Late Show with David Letterman" to read the show's staple bit, the "Top 10 List," a tradition for newly-crowned Heisman winners, and Letterman writers provided him with quite a zinger for the New York Jets and New York Giants:

"I'd like to play in the NFL. Does New York have any professional teams?"

It was No. 3 on the Top 10 list, but certainly belonged at No. 1.

» Jim Mora bullish on Marcus Mariota's NFL future

The Jets and Giants have combined for a dismal 8-20 record this season. Mariota has yet to announce whether he will enter the 2015 draft, but he is considered among the top quarterback prospects in the college game. Monday, UCLA coach Jim Mora, the former Atlanta Falcons head coach, predicted great things for Mariota's pro career, while former Indianapolis Colts coach Tony Dungy compared the Ducks star to Aaron Rodgers.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
news

Alabama RB Najee Harris to participate in position drills, run routes at pro day

Alabama RB Najee Harris will work out for scouts at the university's second pro day on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the plan.
news

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley will miss pro day due to back procedure

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley will have a microdiscectomy on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Farley's agent Drew Rosenhaus. Noted back specialist Robert Watkins will perform the procedure, and Farley will not participate in his pro day on Friday, per Rapoport.
news

Heisman winner DeVonta Smith reveals he weighs 170 pounds, won't participate in Alabama pro day

Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith answered one of the biggest scouting questions surrounding Alabama's pro day, scheduled for Tuesday, without even stepping on the field.
news

Les Miles out as Kansas head coach following sexual misconduct allegations 

Les Miles is out as Kansas' head coach just days after he was placed on administrative leave amid sexual misconduct allegations from his tenure at LSU.
news

Former Jaguars HC Doug Marrone joining Alabama staff as OL coach

Less than a month after Doug Marrone's tenure in Jacksonville ended with the conclusion of another disheartening season, the coach has found a new job. Marrone is joining the Alabama football staff as its offensive line coach, the school announced Monday. 
news

Crimson Tide star WR DeVonta Smith shines brightest in Alabama's title win

DeVonta Smith capped his college career, validated his Heisman Trophy, and gave NFL general managers plenty to think about Monday with a stunning performance to lead Alabama's 52-24 win over Ohio State in the CFP National Championship.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW