Marcus Mariota pokes fun at New York Jets, Giants on Letterman

As the new Heisman Trophy winner and a possible prize in the 2015 NFL Draft, the understated and humble Oregon junior Marcus Mariota would never make a joke at the expense of two NFL clubs in public.
Unless, of course, he got a pass to do so from the Big Apple's king of comedy, David Letterman.
Mariota appeared on the "Late Show with David Letterman" to read the show's staple bit, the "Top 10 List," a tradition for newly-crowned Heisman winners, and Letterman writers provided him with quite a zinger for the New York Jets and New York Giants:
"I'd like to play in the NFL. Does New York have any professional teams?"
It was No. 3 on the Top 10 list, but certainly belonged at No. 1.
The Jets and Giants have combined for a dismal 8-20 record this season. Mariota has yet to announce whether he will enter the 2015 draft, but he is considered among the top quarterback prospects in the college game. Monday, UCLA coach Jim Mora, the former Atlanta Falcons head coach, predicted great things for Mariota's pro career, while former Indianapolis Colts coach Tony Dungy compared the Ducks star to Aaron Rodgers.