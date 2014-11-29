Marcus Mariota leads Oregon to Civil War rout of Oregon State

If there was a negative for the Ducks, it might have come on the defensive side of the ball. On one play alone, a trio of stars in defensive end Arik Armstead, cornerback Ifo Ekpre-Olomu and linebacker Tony Washington were shaken up and had to be helped off the field. They appeared to be OK, but having top defensive players banged up before the Pac-12 Championship Game isn't what coach Mark Helfrich wanted to see.