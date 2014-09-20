Marcus Mariota just about perfect as Oregon escapes with a win

Oregon's Ifo Ekpre-Olomu, considered by most to be one of the top cornerbacks in the country, had a rough night defending Mike Leach's Air Raid offense. He was beat a number of times on various routes and seemed to have trouble with receiver River Cracraft, among others. The Ducks typically only rushed three or four defenders most of the night and the clean pocket allowed Halliday to pick apart the opposing zone.