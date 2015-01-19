Marcus Mariota: 'It'd be a lot of fun' to play in Chip Kelly's 'O'

Kelly's offense has been successful in his two seasons in the NFL despite not having a quarterback that fits the mold of what he wants at the position. Neither Nick Foles nor Mark Sanchez, who have made the bulk of the starts the past two seasons, presents a true running threat. Mariota is not seen as being as NFL-ready as Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston; presumably, though, his familiarity with Kelly's offense would shorten the NFL learning curve for Mariota if he does end up with the Eagles.