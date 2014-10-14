Marcus Mariota: I'll wait until end of year to make draft decision

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound dual-threat signal-caller is widely considered a lock to become a first-round draft pick and has been labeled by some scouts as the runaway favorite to go No. 1 overall in the spring. While he hasn't showcased all of the skills executives want to see -- fitting throws into tight windows the most notable among them -- Mariota's blend of athleticism, arm strength and accuracy have given him a leg up when it comes to the early pecking order of quarterbacks on NFL radars.