Marcus Mariota has 'underwhelming' workout at Oregon pro day

On the NFL Network broadcast, Jeremiah and former general manager Charley Casserly remarked how rare it was to see a quarterback prospect huddle, call a play, and then run it as part of their script. Mariota did this on every snap in order to help alleviate concerns about him not calling a play in a huddle since high school. To that end, Mariota also used a variety of three-, five- and seven-step drops; he did not take any shotgun snaps.