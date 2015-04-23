Marcus Mariota had workout and visit with New York Jets

Published: Apr 23, 2015 at 11:01 AM

The New York Jets worked out Marcus Mariota on Oregon's campus and brought him to New Jersey to visit with the team.

» Draft Winds: Connecting prospects to NFL teams

NFL Media's Albert Breer reports Mariota was in New Jersey for a visit April 2, five days after he had an on-campus workout for the Jets.

The Jets are one of three teams to work out Mariota privately and bring him in for a visit at the team facility. The other teams are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans, who pick first and second in the draft. The St. Louis Rams and San Diego Chargers also worked out Mariota on campus.

The Jets would seem to be in the market for a potential franchise quarterback, but with the sixth pick, they might not be able to get Mariota. In addition to the Bucs and Titans showing interest, there is also the possibility of another QB-needy team trading into the top five in order to draft Mariota. If they truly want him, the Jets might have to move up to the No. 2 pick.

The teams that pick third (Jacksonville), fourth (Oakland) and fifth (Washington) aren't in the market for quarterbacks, and if those teams remain in their spots and don't trade, Mariota could be there at No. 6. But that's only if the Titans (or another team, should the Titans trade the pick) don't take him at No. 2. NFL Media analyst Mike Mayock said Thursday the Jets might want to consider trading with the Redskins, should Mariota fall past No. 2.

Besides quarterback, the Jets could use their first-round pick on a wide receiver, edge rusher or an offensive lineman, though taking a lineman at No. 6 would seem to be a reach. In addition, there's a chance that both Jacksonville and Washington will take edge rushers, meaning the Jets could be left with the No. 3 guy on their board at that position.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

