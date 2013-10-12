Marcus Mariota flawless in leading Oregon past Washington

Marcus Mariota didn't just put himself in the Heisman Trophy conversation Saturday. Oregon's dynamic dual-threat quarterback may have vaulted to the top of the list for college football's most prestigious award by throwing for three touchdowns and rushing for another in a nearly-flawless performance to direct a 45-24 win at Washington.
Mariota, who was 24-of-31 passing for 366 yards and rushed for 88 yards on 13 carries, has now accounted for 25 touchdowns -- 17 passing, eight rushing -- without turning the ball over this season.
"I don't have a Heisman vote, but I'd be hard pressed to say we'll see a better quarterback this year," Huskies head coach Steve Sarkisian said afterwards.
Showing absolute mastery of the Ducks' high-tempo spread-option offense, Mariota quieted a raucous Husky Stadium and delivered the 10th straight victory in the bitter rivalry between Pacific Northwest powers. The redshirt sophomore was elusive as a runner, comfortable in the pocket with an innate sense of when to move or take off, and showed equal measures of touch and power when throwing the ball.
Just as impressively, Mariota put up those unreal statistics without versatile running back De'Anthony Thomas, while wide receiver Josh Huff missed part of the game with an ankle injury.
Thomas dressed and went through pre-game warmups, but admitted he was never actually going to play because of the sprained ankle he suffered three weeks ago in the win over California.
Huff was able to return, finishing with six receptions for 107 yards and one touchdown, while Bralon Addison continued his breakout season with 157 yards and two touchdowns on eight catches.
Running back Bishop Sankey tried his best to deliver UW a signature win, rushing for 167 yards with touchdown runs of 60 and 25 yards. But every time Sankey dragged the home team into striking range, Mariota responded.